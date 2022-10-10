FantOHM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.07 Million (FHM)

FantOHM (FHM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One FantOHM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FantOHM has traded flat against the dollar. FantOHM has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $5.07 million worth of FantOHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FantOHM

FantOHM’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. FantOHM’s official website is www.balance.capital. FantOHM’s official Twitter account is @fantohmdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FantOHM is https://reddit.com/r/fantohm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FantOHM is medium.com/fantohm.

Buying and Selling FantOHM

According to CryptoCompare, “FantOHM (FHM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. FantOHM has a current supply of 0. The last known price of FantOHM is 0.88213936 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.balance.capital.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantOHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantOHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantOHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

