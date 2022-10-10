Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $651,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,174,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Ferguson by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after acquiring an additional 639,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,091.30.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $110.66. 10,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $183.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

