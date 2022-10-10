Fidance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FDC)

Fidance (FDC) traded 91% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Fidance has traded 94.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fidance has a market cap of $359,042.00 and approximately $83,432.00 worth of Fidance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fidance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fidance Profile

Fidance launched on September 5th, 2022. Fidance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Fidance’s official website is www.fidance.online. The official message board for Fidance is medium.com/@fidance. Fidance’s official Twitter account is @fidancee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fidance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fidance (FDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fidance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fidance is 0.00001099 USD and is down -19.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,165,969.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fidance.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fidance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fidance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fidance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

