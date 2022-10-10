Financial Analysis: CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) vs. Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -253.70% Prelude Therapeutics N/A -43.78% -40.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Prelude Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannaPharmaRX and Prelude Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A Prelude Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 72.11%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Prelude Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$8.83 million ($0.13) -0.09 Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.69 million ($2.58) -2.61

Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prelude Therapeutics beats CannaPharmaRX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; PRT3645, a brain penetrant molecule that potently and selectively targets CDK4/6; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

