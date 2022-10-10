First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Buys $89,904.50 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Eaves acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $89,904.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.6 %
FBP stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.62.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
