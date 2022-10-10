First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Buys $89,904.50 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Eaves acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $89,904.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.6 %

FBP stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

