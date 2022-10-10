First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. 25,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

