First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Raised to $48.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

