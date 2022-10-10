First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 571,751 shares.The stock last traded at $127.98 and had previously closed at $129.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 17.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

