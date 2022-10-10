Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.14 million. Five9 also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.37.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN traded down $14.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,307. Five9 has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $168.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

