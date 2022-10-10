Font (FONT) Market Cap Hits $78,479.56

Font (FONT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. Font has a market capitalization of $78,479.56 and $248.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Font has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Font token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Font alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Font

Font launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,310 tokens. Font’s official website is font.community. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Font’s official message board is medium.com/fontcommunity.

Font Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font (FONT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Font has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 487,309.98349513 in circulation. The last known price of Font is 0.16104648 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://font.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.