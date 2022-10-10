ForthBox One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,345.00 (FBX)

ForthBox (FBX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, ForthBox has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ForthBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. ForthBox has a market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $12,345.00 worth of ForthBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ForthBox Profile

ForthBox was first traded on November 27th, 2021. ForthBox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ForthBox’s official message board is medium.com/@forthboxofficial. The official website for ForthBox is www.forthbox.io. ForthBox’s official Twitter account is @forthbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForthBox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForthBox (FBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ForthBox has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ForthBox is 0.00213898 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,482.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.forthbox.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForthBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForthBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForthBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

