Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,467. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57.

