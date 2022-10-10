Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.93 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,128,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $66.82.

