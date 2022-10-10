Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,035 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $276,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,274. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

