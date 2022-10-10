Fortune 45 LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares during the period.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,127. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

