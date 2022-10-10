Fortune 45 LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $154.88. 18,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,328. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

