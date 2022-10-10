Fortune 45 LLC Purchases 47,357 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.1% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 280,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

