Fortune 45 LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fortune 45 LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 6.7% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.57. 21,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

