FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. FOX has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,537,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

