Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Frax token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $14.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,360,658,793 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax has a current supply of 1,360,658,793.4940548. The last known price of Frax is 0.99590625 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $386,035.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.finance/#welcome.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

