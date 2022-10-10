Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Insider Buys £47,985 in Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) insider Richard Fuller purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £47,985 ($57,980.91).

Richard Fuller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Richard Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,060 ($10,947.32).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 463 ($5.59) on Monday. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 410.31 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 866 ($10.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 554.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 581.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3,858.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

