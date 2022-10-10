Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.35

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 6739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 20.0% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth $16,866,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

