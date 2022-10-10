GAMER Price Tops $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (GMR)

GAMER (GMR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, GAMER has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMER has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $42,498.00 worth of GAMER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GAMER Token Profile

GAMER’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. GAMER’s total supply is 335,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,650,000 tokens. GAMER’s official Twitter account is @gmrcenter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GAMER is https://reddit.com/r/gmr_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GAMER is gmr.center. The official message board for GAMER is gmr.center/news/gmr-v2-token-migration.

Buying and Selling GAMER

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMER (GMR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAMER has a current supply of 335,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GAMER is 0.01166068 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $21,503.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmr.center.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMER using one of the exchanges listed above.

