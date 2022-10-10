Gameswap Price Reaches $0.36 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @gameswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameswap (GSWAP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gameswap has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 11,202,090.10175164 in circulation. The last known price of Gameswap is 0.36079368 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,405.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gameswap.org/.”

