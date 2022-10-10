GAMETREE (GTCOIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $241,438.00

GAMETREE (GTCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One GAMETREE token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMETREE has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. GAMETREE has a total market capitalization of $39.23 million and $241,438.00 worth of GAMETREE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAMETREE Token Profile

GAMETREE (CRYPTO:GTCOIN) is a token. It was first traded on March 30th, 2021. GAMETREE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. GAMETREE’s official Twitter account is @gtprotocol. The official message board for GAMETREE is medium.com/@gtprotocol. The official website for GAMETREE is gametree.io.

Buying and Selling GAMETREE

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMETREE (GTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. GAMETREE has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GAMETREE is 0.40700635 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,855.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gametree.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMETREE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMETREE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMETREE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

