Gari Network (GARI) Price Tops $0.0491 on Exchanges

Gari Network (GARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Gari Network has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Gari Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Gari Network has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Gari Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gari Network Profile

Gari Network’s launch date was October 12th, 2021. Gari Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,157,535 tokens. The official website for Gari Network is www.gari.network. Gari Network’s official message board is medium.com/@gari.network. Gari Network’s official Twitter account is @garitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gari Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gari Network (GARI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Gari Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 198,157,535 in circulation. The last known price of Gari Network is 0.05008328 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,294,282.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gari.network/.”

