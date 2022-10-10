Gifto Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GTO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Gifto has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,271,531.58001 in circulation. The last known price of Gifto is 0.01965136 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $793,654.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gifto.io/.”

