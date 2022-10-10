Gnosis Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.33 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $111.61 or 0.00576935 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $287.91 million and $3.33 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gnosis has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 2,579,588 in circulation. The last known price of Gnosis is 113.1657097 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $2,939,713.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gnosis.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

