Gold Fever (NGL) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gold Fever (NGL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Gold Fever token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Fever has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $231,856.00 worth of Gold Fever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Fever has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Gold Fever Profile

Gold Fever was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Gold Fever’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,650,914 tokens. Gold Fever’s official Twitter account is @goldfevergame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gold Fever is goldfever.io.

Buying and Selling Gold Fever

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Fever (NGL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gold Fever has a current supply of 170,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gold Fever is 0.26042362 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $265,717.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldfever.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Fever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Fever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Fever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

