Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $33,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.92. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,795. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.