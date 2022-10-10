Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Gowing Bros. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

Get Gowing Bros. alerts:

Gowing Bros. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.