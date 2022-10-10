Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 14th

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, October 14th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 14th.

Gravitas Education Stock Performance

Shares of GEHI opened at $0.63 on Monday. Gravitas Education has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

