Great Bounty Dealer (GBD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million

Great Bounty Dealer (GBD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Great Bounty Dealer has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $74,684.00 worth of Great Bounty Dealer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Great Bounty Dealer has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Great Bounty Dealer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Great Bounty Dealer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003177 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Great Bounty Dealer Profile

Great Bounty Dealer’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. Great Bounty Dealer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Great Bounty Dealer is www.greatbountydealer.com. Great Bounty Dealer’s official Twitter account is @gbd_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Great Bounty Dealer

According to CryptoCompare, “Great Bounty Dealer (GBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. Great Bounty Dealer has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Great Bounty Dealer is 0.00443566 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58,995.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.greatbountydealer.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Great Bounty Dealer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Great Bounty Dealer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Great Bounty Dealer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Great Bounty Dealer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Great Bounty Dealer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.