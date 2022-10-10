Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shares of GREE opened at $1.74 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth about $35,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 279.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

