Guggenheim Cuts Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $10.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRGV. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,953.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,953.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,727,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth $2,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.