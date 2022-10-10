Guggenheim Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $350.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $423.88.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $314.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.94 and a 200 day moving average of $374.39. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $300.63 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

