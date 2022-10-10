Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.61. Guild shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Guild Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $588.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guild by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

