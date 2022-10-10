Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Hits Market Cap of $575,583.24

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Hakka.Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $575,583.24 and $2,360.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hakka.Finance Token Profile

HAKKA is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hakka.Finance has a current supply of 635,982,513 with 388,018,276.10620505 in circulation. The last known price of Hakka.Finance is 0.00149951 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $715.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hakka.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

