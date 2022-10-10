Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises about 2.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

HAL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 382,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

