Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 974 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.44. 26,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,712. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.