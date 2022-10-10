Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $12.12 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 228.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,273. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

