Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $847,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 73.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,186. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

