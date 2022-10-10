Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,243 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,996 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

