Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after buying an additional 265,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. 7,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,466. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Featured Stories

