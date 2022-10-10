Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,983 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

