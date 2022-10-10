Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

