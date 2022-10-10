Hanu Yokia (HANU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.00 Million

Hanu Yokia (HANU) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Hanu Yokia has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hanu Yokia has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and approximately $19,236.00 worth of Hanu Yokia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hanu Yokia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hanu Yokia Token Profile

Hanu Yokia’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. Hanu Yokia’s total supply is 593,279,012,345,679 tokens. Hanu Yokia’s official Twitter account is @goji_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hanu Yokia’s official website is gojicrypto.com. The Reddit community for Hanu Yokia is https://reddit.com/r/gojicrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hanu Yokia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanu Yokia (HANU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hanu Yokia has a current supply of 593,279,012,345,679 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hanu Yokia is 0.00000006 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $125.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gojicrypto.com.”

