Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,922. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.