Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Critical Comparison

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 1 0 0 1.50 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

53.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.85 billion 1.31 $248.06 million $2.19 15.58 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 726.92 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -8.93

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 7.53% 10.38% 1.52% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -17.73% -15.49%

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

