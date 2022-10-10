Head-To-Head Contrast: OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) & Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of OTC Markets Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Forge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTC Markets Group 30.56% 108.06% 39.06% Forge Global N/A -19.83% -6.37%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTC Markets Group $102.93 million 6.45 $30.48 million $2.59 21.62 Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Forge Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OTC Markets Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Volatility & Risk

OTC Markets Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OTC Markets Group and Forge Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Forge Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Forge Global has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than OTC Markets Group.

Summary

OTC Markets Group beats Forge Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OTC Markets Group

(Get Rating)

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms. The company also provides OTC Markets Real-Time Data products that provides quote, trade, and reference data for OTC Link ATS; OTC Markets Pricing and Reference Data products for detailed view into the securities and issuers within the OTC market; and compliance data products. In addition, it offers OTC Disclosure & News Service for publishing and distributing data, news, and financials; Real-Time Level 2 Quote Display, a service that companies sponsor to provide their investors with access to real-time level 2 quotes on otcmarkets.com and the issuer's Website; Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws; and Virtual Investor Conferences, which allows issuers to communicate and engages with investors, as well as operates the OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. Further, it offers software, and risk and performance analytics tools for the banking and finance industries; online capital raising solutions; and OTCIQ, an investor relations portal. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and changed its name to OTC Markets Group Inc. in January 2011. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.